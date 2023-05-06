Agong: Malaysia on right track in realising development agenda for people’s well-being

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah today said that Malaysia was now on the right track in realising its development agenda for the well-being of the people.

His Majesty said this was proven by the country’s economic growth of 5.6 per cent in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2023.

“Taking into account global economic challenges, including the post-pandemic Covid-19 economic uncertainty and the geopolitical crisis, which have an impact on the cost of living of the people, the government should focus on the implementation of development projects that have a direct impact on the well-being of the people as outlined in the MADANI Budget 2023,“ His Majesty said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in his speech at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara here today.

Also in attendance was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the agenda on the people’s well-being, including expanding the social protection network system to tackle the issue of rising living costs, needed to continue to be given focus.

“I am confident that the continuous efforts by the government in exploring new innovative strategies will have a positive impact on the socio-economy of my subjects,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his happiness and praised the government for its commitment to establishing good and close cooperation with all state governments for the benefit of the people.

A total of 839 individuals were conferred federal awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s official birthday today.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul headed the list of recipients. He was conferred the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Setia Mahkota (PSM) which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’. -Bernama