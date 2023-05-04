Agong: Muslims must safeguard mosque institution from becoming political arena

MALACCA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix), today called on Muslims to continue to safeguard the institution of mosques from becoming a political arena for any party.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that mosques need to be institutions which are holy, noble and respected, to be an example to other religions.

“We don’t want this mosque institution to be where we are divided... Nauzubillah (God forbid). We all have to decide that the harmony of the mosque institution is safeguarded by us all, Muslims, not just the leaders but the congregation of the mosque.

“I will always remind everyone, especially those in Pahang, that the mosque cannot be mixed with any political elements whatsoever,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this when officiating the Ar-Razzaq Mosque and the breaking of the fast in Bachang today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance.

Also present were Yang Dipertua Negeri of Malacca Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also congratulated Ab Rauf on his appointment as the 13th Chief Minister of Malacca and expressed his gratitude to former Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, who made arrangements for Their Majesties’ previous visit to the state.

“I would like to thank everyone for the preparations (of the visit). I appreciate Sulaiman’s efforts.

“Today means so much to me and my family, to be able to visit (Malacca). The third time since 2019. In these three, or four years, I got to know three Malacca chief ministers, while in Kuala Lumpur, with four prime ministers.

“This is a history for me and my family and it will be etched in my heart and memory when I return to Pahang,” said His Majesty.

At the event, His Majesty signed the plaque symbolising the opening of the mosque and presented donations to 100 recipients.

Their Majesties also performed the Maghrib prayers with the mosque congregation.

Earlier, the royal couple arrived at Malacca International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam, by special aircraft at 11.56 am, to start a two-day visit to Melaka.

Their Majesties then visited the Peringgit Ramadan Bazaar at 4.45 pm.

Tomorrow, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong are scheduled to grant an audience to Malacca Islamic Religious Council (MAIM) members. -Bernama