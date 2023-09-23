Agong officially launches Guai bridge, hopes link will bring development to surrounding areas

BERA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officially launched the Kampung Seberang Guai bridge here today.

His Majesty also consented to the 770-metre (m) bridge, built at a cost of RM98.5 million, spanning the Sungai Pahang be named the Al-Sultan Abdullah Bridge.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said it is hoped that the construction of the bridge will not only connect both banks of the river or strengthen the friendships (between the people), but the link will also help bring development to the areas involved.

“With the construction of this bridge, we can head to Chenor... and there is a big bridge there too, but it is a little sad as Chenor and the surrounding areas such as Kampung Nyak and Kampung Pesagi cannot be developed quickly.

“However, I hope that with this new bridge, there is a new paradigm. Make efforts and have programmes...to ensure each basic facility is sufficient and that there are facilities that can encourage activities (such as) agriculture. If this can be worked on, God willing every village can be developed.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this at the launch of the Kampung Seberang Guai bridge ceremony. Also present was the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also in attendance were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) Minister; Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bera.

Besides this, Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged that the construction of the new bridge in Temerloh, which is underway, near here be completed soon to overcome the high volume of traffic on the present Sultan Ahmad Shah Bridge.

His Majesty also personally expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in the construction of the Guai bridge, which was completed on Nov 30 2021, with the project’s approval obtained in 2016 through a KKDW allocation.

The Guai bridge, said Al-Sultan Abdullah, was built following the floods in 2014 that cut off links to nine villages, involving 1,200 residents.

“Let us make this bridge a symbol and landmark that is proof of the link between myself and my people, between the palace and community, because the palace where the king resides is where the people seek shelter or help to resolve their problems,“ said His Majesty.

Additionally, Al-Sultan Abdullah also advised KKDW, as a ministry that receives large allocations, to give priority to development projects for rural residents.-Bernama