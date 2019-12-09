Agong on special visit to UK, to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is making a special visit to the United Kingdom (UK) from today till Dec 16.

In a statement here today, the Foreign Ministry said the visit by Al-Sultan Abdullah who will be accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is to signify the importance Malaysia attached to the longstanding relations with the United Kingdom, in particular between the Royal Families of the two countries.

In London, Their Majesties have consented to attend a Luncheon that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Dec 12).

On Friday (Dec 13), His Majesty will be given the honour to take the salute during the Royal commissioning parade of his son The Regent of Pahang ​ Tengku​​​​ Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The academy was also Al-Sultan Abdullah’s alma mater from 1978 to 1979.

The statement added that Their Majesties itinerary also included a dinner with the Malaysian diaspora in London on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The Royal couple are also scheduled to visit the British Library and Museum on Wednesday (Dec 11).

His Majesty is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby the same day to exchange views on the multi-cultural and multi-religious society in both countries.

This special visit to the UK is Al-Sultan Abdullah’s fourth after the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Japan in June, July and October, respectively. — Bernama