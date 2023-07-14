Agong performs Friday prayers at Al-Falah Mosque USJ 9

SUBANG JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today performed the Friday prayers at Al-Falah Mosque, USJ 9, here.

Al-Sultan Abdullah personally drove his vehicle and arrived at the mosque at 1 pm.

The Friday sermon, entitled 'Dadah Dijauhi, Keluarga Dirahmati, Negara Harmoni’ (Avoid Drugs, Blessed Families, Harmonious Nation), was delivered by the former non-independent and non-executive director of Petronas Dagangan Bhd, Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, who is the nazir (administrator) of the mosque.

Syed Zainal Abidin, in his sermon, said that drug abuse is a serious issue in the country, as its impact is not only on the individuals involved but can also destroy families, disturb the harmony of society and paralyse the country.

Therefore, he called on all parties, including community leaders and parents, to join hands in the fight against drugs at the root, especially by stopping young people from getting involved.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, together with a congregation of 3,000, performed the Friday prayers, led by Imam I of Al-Falah Mosque, Muhammad Zuwairi Mohd Yusof.

The King then spent time meeting with the congregation and presenting contributions to students of the mosque’s KAFA integrated school. -Bernama