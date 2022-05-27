Agong, Permaisuri congratulate Khalifa Affnan for winning Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated Khalifa Affnan, a teacher at the Keningau Vocational College in Sabah, for winning the 2022 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Award.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook, Their Majesties expressed their joy and pride over Khalifa’s success, thus placing Malaysia’s name on the world stage.

“Their Majesties express the hope that Khalifa’s achievement will be a source of inspiration for other Malaysians to work hard and strive to achieve success in their respective fields.

“Their Majesties also wish Khalifa good luck and pray that he will continue to achieve success in his future endeavours,” according to the posting.

Khalifa Affnan is the first Malaysian teacher to win the award at both the global and regional levels. He was recognised for his initiative in a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) project.

He beat 7,000 other participants from 113 countries to win the award. — Bernama