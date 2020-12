KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (pix) today contributed food aid to frontline staff at the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Pahang Sports Complex Indoor Stadium (Sukpa), here.

The contributions were handed over by His Majesty’s Army escort Brig Gen Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin, as well as the Sultan of Pahang’s special officers, Tok Aria Rakna Ahmad Nurbadelin Abdul Murad and Datuk Abdul Rahman Endut.

Apart from the police and health personnel, also on duty at the PKRC are members of the Fire Department, Pahang National Security Council (MKN), army, Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

Sukpa, located in Indera Mahkota here, was turned into a PKRC on Thursday to house low-risk foreign Covid-19 patients and who do not require special treatment, following the increase in number of cases from the Jalan Genting Cluster in Bentong, about 170 kilometres from here.

The PKRC was opened to ensure government hospitals in Pahang were not overcrowded with Covid-19 positive cases, and as of yesterday, a total of 131 patients had been transferred there.

Pahang NSC director Mohd Zairasyahli Shah Zakaria had previously assured the public that there was no need to worry about the opening of the centre, as it was tightly controlled and monitored by security forces, with 354m of barbed wire installed to prevent patients from escaping. -Bernama