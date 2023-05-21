Agong, Permaisuri convey condolences to family of London restaurant owner

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of Zainuddin Yahya, the founder and owner of Tukdin Flavors of Malaysia in London who died yesterday.

In a post on Istana Negara Facebook page, Their Majesties were saddened over the passing of the deceased and expressed the hope that the entire family of the deceased would be patient and persevere in facing this sad and trying time.

“Their Majesties pray that the soul of the deceased may be showered with mercy by Allah SWT and be placed among the believers and righteous,“ according to the post.

Zainuddin, who had been living in London for over 40 years, had been operating Tukdin Flavors of Malaysia restaurant for over 13 years, with Malaysian dishes as the main inspiration of the restaurant.

The restaurant is very popular and is often visited by world celebrities, and is even the choice of dignitaries, citizens and Malaysian students in London. - Bernama