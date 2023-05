KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah wished firefighters in the country a happy International Firefighters Day.

The greetings by Their Majesties were uploaded on Istana Negara’s Facebook today.

International Firefighters Day is celebrated on May 4 every year and this year, the theme for the celebration in Malaysia is “Bomba Tonggak Penyelamatan Negara”. - Bernama