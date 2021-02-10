Agong, Permaisuri express condolences over death of Ujang Mormin

PORT DICKSON, Feb 10: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed condolences to the family of the Second World War (WWII) veteran Private Ujang Mormin who died yesterday at the age of 100.

Their Majesties’ condolences were conveyed by Army Chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain to Ujang’s grandniece, Lailawati Jamil, 59, at a press conference after the war veteran’s funeral today.

Zamrose said the condolences were also expressed in a letter delivered to his family by the King’s escort.

“Their Majesties also consented to the necessary aid to be given to the war veteran’s family,” he said.

Zamrose said condolences also poured in from the Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as well as from the Ministry of Defence and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

Ujang was laid to rest at the RAMD cemetery here at 2.20 pm in full compliance with the standard operating procedures set by the Ministry of Health.

“Due to COVID-19, we had to conduct the funeral in the new norm. However, we did take the initiative to give him the military funeral honours in appreciation of his service in the Army,” Zamrose said.

He said the Army, through the RAMD Foundation, ATM Veteran Foundation, ATM Veteran Affairs Department and RAMD Officers Club had also presented their donations to the family.

Ujang, who hailed from Kampung Kundur, Rembau, breathed his last at the Sungai Buloh Hospital in Selangor at 5.05 pm yesterday due to complications after being tested positive of COVID-19 on Jan 26.

He had fought the Japanese army alongside national hero, the late Lt. Adnan Saidi in the 1942 Battle of Pasir Panjang in Singapore, during WWII.- Bernama