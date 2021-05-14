Agong, Permaisuri extend condolences to Wong Sai Wan’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah have expressed condolences to the family of Malay Mail editor-in-chief Datuk Wong Sai Wan, who died today.

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over Wong’s passing and hoped his family would remain patient and resilient during this difficult time.

“The King and Queen truly appreciate his services and contributions to the society and describe his passing as a huge loss to the country’s journalism world,” according to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook account today.

Wong, 59, who hailed from Negeri Sembilan, died at the Subang Jaya Medical Centre here, early today.

He began his journalism career at The Star in the early 1980s, where among others he served as its Hong Kong correspondent and executive editor, before moving to the Malay Mail as editor-in-chief in 2014. — Bernama