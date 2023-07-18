Agong, Permaisuri grace National Sports Awards 2022 ceremony

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the National Sports Awards (NSA) 2022 presentation ceremony here tonight.

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Present at the prestigious occasion which gathered the country’s top sports practitioners were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim.

At the National Sports Award 2022 ceremony, Al-Sultan Abdullah presented the National Sportsman Award 2022 to badminton athletes Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as well as the National Sportswoman Award 2022 to rhythmic gymnast Ng Joe Ee.

Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik created history by emerging as the country’s first badminton pair to win the world championship in Tokyo, last August while Ng Joe Ee clinched two gold awards in the ball and ribbon disciplines at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The National Sportsman and Sportswoman Award is given to sportsmen and sportswomen who show excellent and consistent performance in sports competitions either at the national or international level that are recognised every year.

The Agong also bestowed the 2022 Sports Personality Award to former National Sports Council (MSN) director-general Datuk Mazlan Ahmad who contributed to the development of the national sports industry and became a source of inspiration for the development of the industry.

The National Sports Awards 2022 is the government’s highest recognition for athletes, coaches and officials who create pride throughout Malaysia on the international stage every year.-Bernama