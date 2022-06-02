Agong, Permaisuri launch Nicol David organisation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today launched the Nicol David Organisation (NDO) at the Bukit Jalil Golf and Country Resort here.

Their Majesties arrived at the venue at 11 am and were welcomed by Youth and Sport Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, NDO founder and national squash legend Datuk Nicol Ann David and former Colombian squash player Mariana de Reyes, who is also the NDO co-founder.

The royal couple then visited the NDO office and other facilities at the squash training centre, as well as spent some time with a group of children who participated in the NDO’s ‘Little Legends’ programme, before leaving.

NDO is a non-profit organisation. Its objective is to empower children between eight and 12 years-old and from low and middle-income families through sport and education.

The “Little Legends” programme includes squash training, English tutoring and life-skill workshops, with the English tutorial programme carried out in collaboration with the United States Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

The establishment of NDO also has the support of the Youth and Sports Ministry, Coway Malaysia, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia, AlA Malaysia, JD Sports, Dunlop Malaysia and Fitness Concept. - Bernama