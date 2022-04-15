Agong, Permaisuri wish Happy Vishu

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah greet the Malayalee community in the country Happy Vishu.

Through a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook today, Their Majesties also wished the community a peaceful, happy and prosperous life.

“May this festival brings peace, happiness and prosperity to the Malayalee community in Malaysia, according to the post.

The festival is celebrated today. — Bernama