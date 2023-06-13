Agong presents instrument of appointment to 16 judges

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience and presented the instrument of appointment to 16 judges in a ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

The ceremony began with the presentation of the instrument of appointment to Federal Court judges Datuk Abu Bakar Jais and Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, followed by Court of Appeal judges - Datuk Azmi Ariffin, Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, Datuk S.M Komathy and Datuk Dr Choo Kah Sing.

Also receiving their instruments of appointment were 10 High Court judges, namely Nurulhuda Nur’aini Mohamad Nor, Norliza Othman, Hasbullah Adam, Datuk Seri Shamsulbahri Ibrahim, Roslan Mat Nor, Julia Ibrahim, Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin, Dr John Lee Ken How@Mohammad Johan Lee, Adlin Abdul Majid, and Datuk Mohamad Abazafree Mohd Abbas.

Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah and Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli witnessed the ceremony.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Rampkarpal Singh, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim. - Bernama