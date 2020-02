KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today presented the instrument of appointment to the new Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim at Istana Negara here.

His appointment, effective today, is to replace Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah who retired on Feb 20.

The ceremony, which took place at Bilik Singgahsana Kecil (Small Throne Room) was also attended by Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

Abang Iskandar, 61, who hails from Sibu, Sarawak is formerly Federal Court judge and has held various positions in the judiciary such as Appeal Court Judge for five years since 2013.

He started his legal career in 1983 as a magistrate at the Miri Magistrate’s Court in Sarawak. — Bernama