Agong presents Malaysian Hokkien Entrepreneurs Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah graced the Malaysian Hokkien Exemplary Leaders and Outstanding Entrepreneurs Awards dinner here last night.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived around 8.30 pm and spent almost two hours at the event which was held in conjunction with the 65th Anniversary of the Federation of Hokkien Associations of Malaysia (FHAM), and His Majesty also presented the awards to the 10 recipients.

Also present were Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and FHAM president Tan Sri Lim Hock San.

Lim when delivering his speech said those who won the awards had demonstrated their capabilities not only in terms of making profits but also showed that their businesses were sustainable and scalable.

“There are also award winners who are outstanding individuals and entrepreneurs who have worked tirelessly in promoting Malaysia-China bilateral economic and trade development and enhancing the political ties between both countries,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to China, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, was among the award recipients who was recognised for his excellence in national service.

Top Glove Corporations Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai received the award in the corporate eminence category.

The FHAM’s objectives are to unite the Hokkien clan and improve education and cultural development, while carrying out philanthropic activities for the benefit of the society.

Meanwhile, Wee, during his speech at the event said that the FHAM would continue to move forward in helping the community and contributing to the development of the country. - Bernama