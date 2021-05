KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated Cheryl Chow Shu Wei, of Beaconhouse Sri Inai International School, for receiving the ‘Top In The World’ award for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) examinations in Chemistry.

His Majesty also expressed his happiness and pride over Chow’s accomplishment, saying that the outstanding achievement by yhe 17-year-old student has made the country famous at the international level.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed the hope that Chow’s success would be an inspiration to others, especially students and youths, to continue to work hard and strive to achieve outstanding success in their respective fields.

“Indeed, Cheryl Chow Shu Wei’s success once again proves that Malaysia is capable of producing students and individuals of quality, are competent and of international standard.

“It also proves that with commitment and hard work, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed on the international stage,“ according to a statement issued by Istana Negara via Facebook today.

In wishing Chow good luck in her future endeavours, His Majesty prayed that she would achieve more success and continue to bring glory to the country.

Chow earned the prestigious award from the Cambridge Assessment International Education after beating nearly a million other students from around the world during the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards event recently.

She obtained the highest standard marks in the IGCSE examination for the subject of Chemistry.

The student was also the top participant in the Mangahigh East Asia Maths Challenge 2019, beating 14,240 students from Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other countries in East Asia.

Chow also bagged the gold medal at the national-level Kangaroo Math Competition and was a top achiever at the University of St Andrews Competition in 2019 besides being awarded a gold medal in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition in 2019 and 2020. - Bernama