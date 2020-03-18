Agong, Queen convey condolences to families of Covid-19 patients who died yesterday

PUTRAJAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed their condolences to the family members of two Covid-19 patients who died yesterday.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, also conveyed His Majesty’s hope that Malaysians would continue to pray with him for God’s mercy to curb the spread of Covid-19 and for the problems to be resolved as soon as possible.

“His Majesty also expresses his appreciation and gratitude to all the staff at the Ministry of Health and the relevant government agencies, especially those on the frontlines, who are highly spirited and working tirelessly,” he said.

Malaysia recorded 673 cases of Covid-19 until yesterday, with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba declaring Malaysia’s first death due to the Covid-19 outbreak, involving two men.

Earlier, Their Majesties visited the Health Ministry’s National Center for Crisis Preparedness and Response (CPRC) here.

Present to welcome Their Majesties were Dr Adham and his deputies, Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali and Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Chen Chaw Min and Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In the same statement, Ahmad Fadil said while at the CPRC, Al-Sultan Abdullah was briefed on the monitoring operation, gathering and sharing of information regarding the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In response to that, His Majesty informed that he had discussed with the Prime Minister during the pre-Cabinet session on the status of medical supplies and was informed that allocation for the purpose will be provided,“ he added. - Bernama