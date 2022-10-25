Agong, Queen visit ACM, EGC in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who are on a state visit to Singapore, visited a museum and an urban-farming concept garden in the republic today.

The visit is among the itinerary in Their Majesties’ four-day visit to the republic which began today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah, accompanied by their daughter, Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, first visited the Asian Civilizations Museum (ACM), Empress Place, here.

Accompanying the royal family are the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar, Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin and Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak.

On arrival at the museum at 2 pm, Their Majesties signed the visitor’s book and then taken on a tour of the museum accompanied by ACM chairman Mark Lee.

Their Majesties went to several sections at the museum, including the Ancient Religions, an exhibition on jewellery at the Fashion and Textile section and Ancestor and Rituals at the Islamic Arts segment.

ACM is a national museum of Asian antiquities and decorative arts. It is the only museum in Asia with a pan-Asian scope, and focuses on on the many historical connections between cultures and civilisations in Asia, and between Asia and the world.

After that, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah visited the Edible Garden City (EGC), which is an urban agriculture concept garden located near Queenstown.

While at EGC, Their Majesties, accompanied by its chief executive officer Samuell Ang, visited the Sensory Garden and Rock Garden.

EGC is a social enterprise that prioritises ‘grow-your-own-food’ to increase agricultural and food resources in Singapore. - Bernama