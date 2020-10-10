Agong, Queen wear green ribbon badge in support of World Mental Health Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and the King’s eldest daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan today wore a green ribbon pin badge in support of the World Mental Health Day which is observed on Oct 10 every year.

The green ribbon is the symbol of international mental health and wearing the pin badge is a way of showing support and solidarity towards the community.

Istana Negara in a statement today said Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan has been appointed the international patron for World Mental Health Day after accepting the invitation from the World Federation for Mental Health recently.

The appointment has proven that Malaysia’s noble efforts in raising awareness on mental health have been recognised by the World Health Organisation and other United Nations agencies.

Her Royal Patronage will run until October 2021.

Meanwhile, Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan in her message called on the people and governments around the world to unite in an effort to uphold the rights of those with mental health issues as it is a collective responsibility.

She said it is important for us to spend time, give attention, show support and compassion towards each other to ensure better mental health and well-being. -Bernama