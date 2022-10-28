Agong, Raja Permaisuri Agong return home from Singapore

SEPANG: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah returned home today from a four-day state visit to Singapore.

The special aircraft carrying Their Majesties arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 11.15 am.

Their Majesties were received on arrival at Kompleks Bunga Raya by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

Soon after arrival, Tunku Azizah was presented with a bouquet of flowers by a girl.

Their Majesties then received the salute from a guard-of-honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, comprising four officers and 103 men led by Mejar Abdul Hafizi Abdul Halim. It was accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the playing of the national anthem, Negaraku.

Federal Territory mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah read prayers at the ceremony.

Their Majesties’ visit, which started on Tuesday, was made on the invitation of Singapore President Halimah Yacob. - Bernama