Agong, Raja Permaisuri attend King Charles III coronation

LONDON: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today attended the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III, which is held at Westminster Abbey.

Their Majesties arrived in London on Wednesday, for a special visit until May 14, at the official invitation of King Charles III, to attend his coronation ceremony.

The city of London today is the focus of the world, with the presence of members of the royal family, heads of state, heads of government and dignitaries from all over the world. About 2,000 specially invited guests are attending the historic ceremony.

The glorious ceremony full of the United Kingdom royal tradition also witnesses the coronation of Queen Camilla, starting at 11 am local time (6 pm Malaysia time), which is being followed by the people of the United Kingdom and the international community through live television broadcast and social media.

Al-Sultan Abdullah wears the No. 1 military ceremonial uniform, while Tunku Azizah is dressed in a yellow modern baju kurung, specially designed by Her Majesty herself for the Their Majesties’ coronation ceremony in 2019.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are the first Malaysian heads of state to attend a UK Monarch’s coronation ceremony.

The last time a similar ceremony was held was 70 years ago, at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II as head of state of the UK, on June 2, 1953. At that time, Malaya (now Malaysia) was not yet independent, and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Institution did not yet exist.

According to historical records, during the coronation ceremony of Queen Elizabeth II, the Sultan of Kelantan, the Sultan of Johor, the Sultan of Selangor and the Sultan of Perak consented to represent Malaya, which at that time was still subject to the British colonial administration, at the coronation ceremony.

For King Charles III’s coronation, Malaysia is also represented in the massive ceremonial procession, which saw the participation of approximately 6,000 UK military personnel, including 400 military personnel from 38 Commonwealth countries.

Twelve members of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment are proud to be given the honour to participate in King Charles III’s coronation parade, by displaying their best skills.

The atmosphere around London is like a big party with people from all over the world flooding the city to witness the historic events of this modern era. - Bernama