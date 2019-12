GEORGE TOWN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today departed for Kuantan, Pahang, after a three-day visit to the state.

The royal couple’s arrival at the Penang International Airport, Bayan Lepas, at about 11.45am, were received by Penang Yang Dipertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas and his wife Toh Puan Majimor Shariff, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee and state administration senior officials.

Durian vendor Mohd Rafie Yaakob, 37, also turned up at the airport to present his gift to Tunku Azizah as Her Majesty had not been able to visit his durian stall due to the tight schedule.

Mohd Rafie is a durian vendor whose video clips of him addressing Tunku Azizah as “kak” (big sister) when she bought durian at his stall at the Gurney Drive in 2017 have gone viral on social media.

The visit to Penang is the first by Their Majesties following the installation of Al-Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30.

According to Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his happiness and satisfaction during his three-day visit to Penang and to return to the state to visit places of interest he had missed due to the short visit.

“His Majesty was enjoying the atmosphere here, especially at the Shangri-la Rasa Sayang Resort, Batu Ferringhi. Al-Sultan Abdullah agreed with the views that Penang was a place to enjoy food,” he told Bernama.

Ahmad Fadil said the visit to Penang could be regarded as a special visit by Their Majesties as it was conducted at the end of the year after the royal couple’s visits abroad.

“This is the fourth visit by Their Majesties to the states in Malaysia after Sabah, Sarawak and Malacca. Although the visit to Penang is held at the end of the year, this visit reflects the close relationship between His Majesty as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the states without Sultans,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the visit to the Penang Hill was Al-Sultan Abdullah’s favourite and praised the efforts of the Penang Hill Corporation and Habitat’s founder, Harry Cockrell in establishing the Habitat which His Majesty described as an amazing tourist destination.

During the three-day visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also had the opportunity to reach out to the Penang state government, apart from meeting with the mufti, Syariah chief judge, Penang Islamic Religious Department director and Penang Islamic Religious Council president to obtain a clear picture of the Islamic affairs in the state, he said.

He also added that Tunku Azizah had expressed her happiness during the visit and wished to return to Penang to enjoy her favourite durian.

Meanwhile, Chow when met after the departure of Their Majesties, expressed his gratitude for Their Majesties visit to Penang.

“The state government hopes both Their Majesties will take the opportunity to visit Penang again in the future. We will also adhere to Their Majesties’ advice for the people to live in harmony and unity and also to work hard to ensure that the development of Penang will benefit all people.” he said. — Bernama