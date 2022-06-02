Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend condolences to family of 11th ATM Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of 11th Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Dr Abdul Rahman Abdul Hamid who died early today.

Their Majesties also expressed their sadness with Abdul Rahman’s death and hoped his family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah prayed that Abdul Rahman’s soul be showered with blessings by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), greatly appreciates Abdul Rahman’s service, deeds and sacrifices to ATM and the country,“ according to a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook today.

His Majesty also described Abdul Rahman’s death as a huge loss to ATM and the country.

Abdul Rahman,83, joined the armed forces in 1955 and was appointed as the Chief of Defence Force in April 1992 before retiring in February 1994. - Bernama