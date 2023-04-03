Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend condolences to family of late former MCA President

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his condolences to the family of the late former MCA president Tan Sri Lee San Choon who passed away yesterday.

Also conveying her condolences was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

In an Istana Negara Facebook post, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah expressed sadness over the demise of Lee and hoped the family would be patient and brave over the grief.

“The royal couple appreciates the service and dedication of the deceased to the community and the country,“ according to the message.

The late Lee, 88, who was born in Pekan, Pahang, had been appointed to several ministerial portfolios including Minister of Labour, Public Works and Public Facilities and Minister of Technology, Research and New Village Coordinator.

During his lifetime, the deceased had served as MCA president starting in 1975 until he retired from the political arena in 1983 and had also held the position of MCA Youth chief and was once appointed as the executive secretary of the Alliance Party.

He joined the world of politics by contesting in the general election for the Kluang Utara Parliamentary seat and won the constituency in 1959 when he was only 24 years old. - Bernama