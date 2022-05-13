Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend condolences to Prof Datuk Salleh Buang’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah expressed their condolences to the family of Prof Datuk Salleh Buang, who died last Wednesday.

Their Majesties expressed their sadness with Salleh’s passing and hoped his family would be patient and resolute in facing the situation.

“Their Majesties pray that his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and placed with the righteous.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Hajah Azizah appreciate his service, deeds and sacrifices for the society and country,” according to a posting on the Istana Negara Facebook today.

Salleh Buang, who was born in Johor, had served at the Attorney-General’s Chambers in Kuala Lumpur before leaving for private legal practice, the corporate sector and academia.

He had served as an academician at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) and a visiting professor at the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia, Johor Bahru, as well as a newspaper columnist. — Bernama