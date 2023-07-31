Agong, Raja Permaisuri extend Warriors’ Day greetings to ATM, PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today conveyed Warriors’ Day greetings to all members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The Istana Negara, through a Facebook posting, said that Their Majesties also expressed their deepest appreciation to ATM and PDRM members for their sacrifices, services and dedication to protecting the sovereignty and security of our beloved country.

It said that as the Head of State and Supreme Commander of ATM, His Majesty highly commended and expressed his highest appreciation for their sacrifices in tirelessly maintaining the country’s security.

“Indeed, the hard work by the past and present warriors is for the sake of our sovereign country,“ it said

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed their gratitude to the families of members of the security forces who were killed while on duty.

“Their Majesties pray that their souls be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious,” it said.

July 31 is observed as Warriors’ Day to mark the end of the 12-year Emergency in the fight against the communist in 1960. - Bernama