Agong receives credentials from five foreign envoys to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) received credentials from five foreign envoys to Malaysia at Istana Negara, here, today.

Also present at the ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The five foreign envoys are Mesaad Ibn Ibrahim Ibn Abdullah Al Sulaim of Saudi Arabia, Rashed Sayyid Mohammed Sayyid Rashed Sayyid Saleh (Kuwait), Axel Cruau (France), Hassan Abdelsalam Omer (Sudan) and Salah Mohamed Al-Sorour (Qatar).

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin and Deputy secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry Datuk Cheong Loon Lai were also in attendance. - Bernama