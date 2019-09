KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was today conferred the Darjah Kerabat Kedah (D.K.(Kedah) award by the Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah.

In the investiture ceremony held at National Palace today, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Kerabat Sri Indera Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihormati – Kelas 1 (D.K.1) award to Sultan Sallehuddin.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and Sultanah of Kedah, Sultanah Maliha Almarhum Tengku Ariff were in attendance.

Also present were Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail also attended the ceremony. — Bernama