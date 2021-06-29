Agong repeats call for Parliament sitting to be held as soon as possible

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today repeated his view that a Parliament sitting should be held as soon as possible to enable the Proclamation of Emergency and emergency ordinances to be tabled as provided for in Article 150(3) of the Federal Constitution.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed the view following a meeting with Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun at Istana Negara here today and the Special Meeting of the Malay Rulers on June 16.

Also in attendance at today’s meeting were Senate deputy president Senator Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad and both Deputy Speakers of Dewan Rakyat Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon.

“His Majesty is of the view that a Parliament sitting should be held as soon as possible in compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Malaysian government and Parliament,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Fadil said the King is also of the view that all Select Committees of the 14th Parliament should continue their meetings for the implementation of check and balance mechanisms to ensure transparency, integrity and responsibility especially in tackling issues relating to public policy, society, finance and national expenditure.

“It should be made clear here that the views expressed were the stance of His Majesty and the Malay Rulers in their capacity as constitutional monarchs based on the principles of supremacy of the constitution and rule of law,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the commitment and readiness of Parliament to reconvene as soon as possible.

“His Majesty also called on the people to pray for the country to continue to be protected by Allah and to be spared from calamities and also for Covid-19 to be curbed and put to an end soon,” he said. — Bernama