Agong revokes emergency in three constituencies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has revoked six ordinances and proclamations of emergency promulgated in 2020 that prevented by-elections from being held in Batu Sapi, Gerik and Bugaya amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The revocation was stated in the new proclamations and ordinances promulgated at Istana Negara yesterday, namely the Proclamation of Emergency (Revocation) 2022 for Parliamentary Constituency of P.185 Batu Sapi, Sabah; Emergency (Essential Powers) (Revocation) Ordinance 2022; Proclamation of Emergency (No. 2) (Revocation) 2022 for Parliamentary Constituency of P.054 Gerik, Perak; Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) (Revocation) Ordinance 2022; Proclamation of Emergency (No. 3) (Revocation) 2022 for the State Constituency of N.66 Bugaya, Sabah; and the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 3) (Revocation) Ordinance 2022.

According to the Federal Government Gazette dated Oct 6 published by the Attorney-General’s Chambers, His Majesty was satisfied that the need for all emergency ordinances and proclamations declared following the epidemic of an infectious disease, namely Covid-19 has ended.

The revocation of all ordinances and proclamations of emergency pursuant to Clause (2B) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution and Clauses (1) and (3) of Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.

The Federal Government Gazette also stated that the matter will be laid before Parliament pursuant to Clause (3) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong promulgated the proclamation of emergency for the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency in Sabah effective Nov 18, 2020, while for the Gerik parliamentary constituency in Perak and the Bugaya state constituency in Sabah, effective Dec 12, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama