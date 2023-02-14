Agong’s decree to serve as reference for MPs: Experts

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree in Parliament yesterday should serve as a reference for Members of Parliament (MPs) to see what improvements can be made.

Institute for Research and Development of Policy (IRDP) research and advocacy officer Farhan Rawi said all input and content of the decree are also a good start for MPs to begin their debate on the Royal Address today.

“This (the decree) is something excellent. If you look at it, there are many inputs or information that His Majesty has decreed and it is a policy speech that should be the reference for MPs to see what are the priorities and direction that the government will undertake this year.

“All MPs should also view the content of this decree positively and, if they wish to participate in the discussions of the Royal Address, it should be prudent and more in-depth, in addition to seeing what improvements are possible to defend the welfare and issues of the people,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme titled ‘Parlimen Ke-15: Menjunjung Titah Diraja’ tonight.

Perdana Policy Centre, Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia lecturer Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Fathi Yusof also appeared as a guest on the programme.

Muhammad said that His Majesty’s decree yesterday contained three items of significance, namely the togetherness between the Royal Institution and the government, His Majesty’s desire for the existing government administration, thus becoming a stage for the King to give advice not only to the MPs but also to the government and the people.

“I believe that most of the text delivered was from His Majesty’s heart, expressing his wishes and hopes for the existing government as well as hoping for stability and unity in the country,” he said.

Muhammad added that the decree by His Majesty, who hoped that the government would be able to carry out its responsibility of governing the country and the opposition would carry out its responsibility by offering constructive criticism for the good of the people and the country, was something that needed to be heeded by all parties.

In his Royal Address at the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, the King said that the aspect of physical security through disaster risk management needs to be emphasised by the government for the survival of the people.

His Majesty also expressed concern that the desired atmosphere of peace and progress cannot be achieved if diversity, pluralism and political turmoil continue to cause strife and division. - Bernama