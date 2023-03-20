Agong’s presence at Police Day celebration boosts morale of PDRM personnel

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who graces the 216th Police Day Celebration Parade for the first time today give a great impact to the morale and motivates the country’s police force.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who described His Majesty’s attendance as a precious and meaningful moment, said it encouraged members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to be more competent, committed and professional, in line with their duties.

“Today’s Police Day celebration was made sweeter with the presence of the King and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. On behalf of the entire police force family, this is certainly a very precious moment,“ he told reporters after attending the ceremony at Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre, here today.

Saifuddin also expressed his gratitude to the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and members of PDRM for their services which he described as exceptional especially when the country was going through a phase of political stability.

Commenting on the donation of six four-wheel drive vehicles and 25 containers for the storage of seized items by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to PDRM, Saifuddin said it was a good initiative and also invited other companies to emulate it.

He said the contribution could help PDRM in combating electricity thefts which lead to losses of hundreds of thousands of ringgit if not eradicated and the donation would also expand the assets of the country’s security forces without affecting the budget allocated for police.

From 2020 until this February, the collaborative operation of PDRM and TNB to stop electricity theft activities has successfully curbed an estimated loss of RM278.5 million.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani in his speech said the prosperity enjoyed today is the result of the sacrifices of past warriors to ensure the sovereignty of this nation.

“All the sacrifices, hard work and shed blood of the past heroes, for the sake of peace that we enjoy now, will continue to be fought for the people today,“ he said.

Maintaining the celebration theme, “Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada” (No separation between police and people), he said PDRM members are always ready to serve and take responsibility to maintain the safety, peace and well-being of the community and the country from various criminal threats, health crisis challenges and natural disasters. - Bernama