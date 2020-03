PETALING JAYA: Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad released a press statement today confirming that Friday prayers are a go for today.

According to Zulkifli, there are guidelines that were consented to by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin al-Mustafa Billah Shah. These include: shorter sermons, congregants are to take their ablutions at home, and those with Covid-19 symptoms do not have to attend Friday prayers as they fall under the category of those who are sick.