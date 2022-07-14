Agong sends donations to Asnaf affected by Baling floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has made personal donations to asnaf families in Kampung Iboi, Baling, Kedah who have been affected by the recent flood disaster.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Facebook page, said the donations were handed over by His Majesty’s senior private secretary, Col (R) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim, yesterday.

“His Majesty expresses hope that the donations can help alleviate their burden,” the statement read.

It added that Al-Sultan Abdullah had instructed the Istana Negara Disaster Relief Team, led by His Majesty’s air force aide-de-camp Brig Gen Datuk Mohamed Zahari Yahya, to provide assistance to the flood victims.

The floods and water surge incident on July 4 claimed three lives and affected a total of 41 areas in the district. — Bernama