Agong shares highlights of his visits to several states during Ramadan

LIPIS: The moments that were most memorable for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his series of visits to several states during Ramadan revolved around hospitality and warmth of his subjects.

His Majesty also expressed his appreciation towards all the preparations made by those involved during his visits to several states.

“This series of visits provided many sweet memories, especially visiting the Ramadan Bazaar as I could mingle with the local community, especially in Labuan, Melaka and Penang, it’s something I cherish the most.

“....because I and the Raja Permaisuri Agong and my children got to grow closer with (the people) and could foster closer ties. As the Sultan of Pahang, representing the people of Pahang, fostering ties with people in Labuan, Melaka and Penang,” Al-Sultan Abdulllah said in his speech during the officiating ceremony of the new Benta Mosque, which was renamed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Mosque.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, along with Pahang Menteri Besar and other state and department leaders were also present at the event.

The King issued a reminder that mosques should continue to protect the purity, sanctity and harmony by being a place of worship and not for politics.

“Mosques are where we pray....no other matter but for us to be close to Allah. Do not touch on personal, political or other issues....outside the mosque, it’s up to each individual’s own discretion.

“Mosque administrators should be aware of any party trying to take the opportunity to conduct talks or preaching something less satisfactory, I hope all preachers who wish to preach in Pahang should be accredited, and only allow those who are accredited and knowledgable in Islamic law,” the Sultan said.

His Majesty also expressed hope that all mosques and suraus in Pahang are administered as best as possible with various religious classes and activities, and would serve to unite local communities.

“I will look into turning mosques into community centres in the long term and developing mosques and its surrounding areas to enhance the local economy, including the establishment of cooperatives and implementing agricultural projects,” the Sultan added. - Bernama