PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today stopped his entourage twice, to check on victims of two separate accidents in Putrajaya.

Istana Negara Instagram page today posted two video clips and two photographs of His Majesty speaking to victims of both incidents.

“ His Majesty also reminded motorists to be careful when it’s raining to avoid accident,“ said the caption on the post.

According to the post, the first incident happened at Cyberjaya and the second near Putrajaya Toll Plaza on the Maju Expressway (MEX).

In the first video, His Majesty was seen stepping over the divider to get to the driver on the opposite side of the road to meet to him.

In the second video, His Majesty again got out of his car to check on the couple who were involved in the incident. He was also seen taking pictures with the couple. — Bernama