Agong strongly condemns Israeli forces’ attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed disappointment and strongly condemned the recent attacks against worshippers and the incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli regime forces.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said His Majesty described the act as heinous, extremely cruel and inhumane, especially since it took place during the Ramadan holy month which should be a period of peace.

“His Majesty also described the actions of the Israeli army as not only unlawful but also a violation of human rights and the sanctity of the mosque,” Zahari said in a statement today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also said that Malaysia and its people are always in solidarity with Palestine and called on the people to continue to fight for justice and respect, in addition to opposing any form of violence and tyranny.

Zahari said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed support for the government’s decision in calling on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to hold the Israeli regime accountable and responsible for the heinous crimes, and for them to immediately release all Palestinian detainees.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah wants Malaysia to support and stick to its long-held position that the Palestinians deserve their independent state based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with laws and initiatives at the international level.

Zahari said His Majesty has also ordered the government to play a role in calling on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to unite and help deal with the problems faced by Palestine.

Al-Sultan Abdullah called on all Malaysians regardless of race and religion to join His Majesty in praying according to their respective beliefs so that the Palestinian people are protected and their homeland is freed from the occupation and oppression of the Israeli regime, he said.

“His Majesty also called on all mosques and surau and Muslims to hold ‘solat hajat’ dan ‘doa selamat’ prayers, including at their homes, to seek mercy from Allah SWT to protect the well-being of the Palestinian people from the evil intentions of the Israeli regime,” he said. - Bernama