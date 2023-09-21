Agong, Tengku Hassanal spend time with Sungkai residents

TANJUNG MALIM: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his convoy were warmly welcomed by the people of Sungkai when they were en route to the National Wildlife Rescue Center (NWRC) in Sungkai, today.

According to Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the King who was driving himself, also greeted the residents and handed over donations.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was visiting NWRC Sungkai to look at wildlife conservation efforts, including the Malayan Tigers that were saved from injury and smuggling in Peninsular Malaysia.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Regent of Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Also present were Perak Chief Minister Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Meanwhile, on the way back, His Majesty also spent some time with the residents waiting for the entourage along the road in Sungkai.

Tengku Hassanal then stepped out of his vehicle and took selfies with the residents who were excited to meet the Regent of Pahang in person. -Bernama