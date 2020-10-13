Agong to meet party leaders, says Anwar

PETALING JAYA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong will meet party leaders before making any decision on Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (pix) claim that he has the backing of more than 120 MPs to form the federal government, the PKR president said today.

Anwar said he has presented documents to prove that he the majority support to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He was speaking at a press conference today at the Le Meridien Hotel in Kuala Lumpur after having an audience with the King.

“I’m thankful to the King for giving me the opportunity to explain and to give the documents which we have registered the majority support among the parliamentarians. However I am not in deposition to say what the King concluded,“ Anwar said.

“The King should be given the adequate time to look through all the documents presented and to consult other party leaders.”

Anwar did not disclose to how the number of MPs whose support he said he has. -Bernama

More to come