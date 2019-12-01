Agong visits Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah visited the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), on Saturday.

His Majesty was received upon arrival at Adnoc headquarters in Corniche Road at 3pm by UAE Minister of State and Adnoc chief executive officer, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and the company’s top management staff.

In the visit, the King was accompanied by Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh, Malaysian Ambassador to UAE Mohd Tarid Sufian and Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin as well as Petronas and Istana Negara officers.

According to an Istana Negara statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah was given a briefing on the objective and operations of Adnoc by Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and top management officers of the company.

Adnoc is the national oil and petrochemical company in Abu Dhabi and it is the 12th largest oil producing company in the world with output of three million barrels per day.

The visit was among the programme of the Agong in his four-day private visit to Abu Dhabi. The King and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

In the visit, His Majesty was also given a briefing on the establishment and operations of Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), as well as courses offered by the university by Dr Sultan Al Jaber who is also the chairman of MBZUAI Board of Trustees.

MBZUAI was set up in October and it is operating in Adnoc currently.

The visit of the royal couple to Abu Dhabi was on the private invitation as the special guests of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in conjunction with the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2019, final round this season tomorrow at Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island.

On Monday, the royal couple is scheduled to attend a UAE National Day celebration at Zayed Sports City, followed by a reunion of Royal Military Academy Sandhurst organised by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Bernama