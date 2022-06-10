Agong visits flood forecasting and alert centre (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended a briefing on disaster and flood preparedness at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) in Ampang here.

The closed-door briefing was held at the request of His Majesty to find out the preparedness of relevant agencies to face the Northeast Monsoon season which is expected to occur from mid-November to March 2023.

Al-Sultan Abdullah arrived at the centre at 10.25 am and was welcomed by Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also in attendance were Environment and Water Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang, Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) director-general Datuk Dr Md Nasir Md Noh and Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

The briefing began with weather condition and flood preparations from DID and MetMalaysia followed by the latest Covid-19 situation and the Health Ministry’s preparedness to deal with floods by Khairy.

After the briefing, Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to visit the PRABN Control Centre here. - Bernama