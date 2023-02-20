Agong visits Kampung Tekek Jetty

ROMPIN: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pic) today visited the Kampung Tekek Jetty, Tioman Island, here, to observe the upgrading work being conducted at the jetty, which serves as one of the entry points to the resort island.

His Majesty was accompanied by his son, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah.

Also in attendance was the line-up of the state government’s administration led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

During the visit, His Majesty was briefed on the upgrading work of the jetty by State Public Works director Datuk Hafizah Zakaria.

After visiting the jetty, His Majesty then went to Kampung Salang, also on Tioman Island, to attend a “Jamuan Rakyat” (banquet with the rakyat).

The visit is part of the itinerary for His Majesty’s two-day visit to the resort island.

Meanwhile, resort operator Zainal Abdullah, 47, hoped that His Majesty’s visit to the Kampung Tekek jetty can help speed up the process of upgrading the jetty, for the convenience of tourists and residents.

Presently ferry and boat movements to Kampung Tekek use the marina jetty which is located close to the original jetty.

“Although ferries and boats can still enter here, it is hoped that the upgraded jetty will ensure that the process of going in and out of the island runs more comfortably and smoothly.

“It is also indirectly an added value to attract more tourists, further increasing the income of local residents because the majority of us are involved in the tourism sector,“ said Zaina;, who operates 12 accommodation rooms in Kampung Tekek.

Rental vehicle entrepreneur Mazlan Mohd Salleh, 54, concurred, adding that the residents of Pulau Tioman want to ‘rise up again’ after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for a long time, causing them to hope that the upgrading process can be completed on time.

Based on the schedule, the project that started last year is expected to be completed in 2024 and Mazlan personally also hopes that the management of the jetty can be streamlined between passenger and cargo ferries, to improve the image of the island in the eyes of tourists.

“We hope the arrival of the passenger ferry is supervised and does not clash with the cargo ferry... let them (tourists) arrive comfortably here because it can attract them to come back again in the future,“ said Mazlan, who has lived there for 32 years. - Bernama