Agong visits Orang Asli in Kuala Boh

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Orang Asli village in Kuala Boh here.

His Majesty arrived at the village at about 10.40 am and was welcomed by villagers with the “Sewang” dance.

In attendance were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, Cameron Highlands Member of Parliament Datuk Ramli Md Nor and members of the state executive council.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah also handed over his personal contributions to 128 heads of Orang Asli households and about 200 children.

In his speech, Al-Sultan Abdullah told the state government to provide low-cost houses and Internet facilities for the Orang Asli community.

“Your elected representatives will look for the fund,” he said and advised the villagers to take care of their health and that of their families.

His Majesty then had lunch at a fish curry restaurant in Ringlet and then went to visit the Kea Farm market. - Bernama