Agong visits Singapore’s Pasir Ris camp

SINGAPORE: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today visited the Pasir Ris Camp here on the third day of His Majesty’s trip to the republic.

On arrival at the commando training camp at about 11.45 am, His Majesty was received by Singapore Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen and Singapore Chief of Army Major-General David Neo.

Al-Sultan Abdullah received a Royal Salute from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and His Majesty then inspected a guard-of-honour accompanied by Dr Ng.

At the camp, Al-Sultan Abdullah witnessed a demonstration by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Commandos and Special Operations Task Force as well as fired practice bullets at simulated terrorist targets.

His Majesty then watched a demonstration from the SAF Commandos at the Airborne-Trooper Training Facility (ATF) and later boarded one of the RSAF assets, the Chinook Helicopter (CH-47F), for about 30 minutes

The Malaysian delegation present included Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, who is also acting as the liaison officer, Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak, Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar and Singapore High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived in Singapore on Tuesday (Oct 25) for a four-day state visit.

The state visit reflects the close and special bilateral ties between Malaysia and Singapore dating back 57 years.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also visited the NEWater Visitor Centre (NVC) today, with His Majesty being received by Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Grace Fu.

His Majesty, who spent more than 30 minutes at the facility from 9.30 am, was briefed on the water treatment processing method by recycling water that has already been used and supplied to Singaporeans, especially the industrial sector.

The NVC is an educational hub that promotes water sustainability in Singapore and shares how NEWater’s water supply is produced by offering interactive tours and educational workshops to visitors.

The NVC is supervised by the Public Utilities Board (PUB), which is a statutory body under the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore. PUB is an agency that manages water supply, water catchment and used water in an integrated manner in the republic.

Tonight, Their Majesties are scheduled to grace a banquet with the Malaysian diaspora at the Shangri-La Hotel. - Bernama