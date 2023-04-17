Agong wants govt to bring Malaysians in Sudan home if conflict worsens

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised the government to be prepared to bring home Malaysians in Sudan if the conflict in the country worsens.

In a posting on Istana Negara’s Facebook page today, His Majesty also called on all Malaysians to pray for the safety and wellbeing of their fellow countrymen in Sudan following the current crisis in the country.

“His Majesty also called on all mosques to organise solat hajat and doa selamat to pray to Allah to protect Malaysians in Sudan and for the tensions in the country to subside soon,” the posting read.

The conflict in Sudan, which involves the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has sparked political turmoil and threatened security in the country.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in a statement yesterday advised Malaysians in Sudan to be vigilant and not take the risk of going out for the time being.

Zambry said an inter-agencies meeting had also been held yesterday to gather all information about the current situation in Sudah and discuss the proposals to ensure the safety of Malaysians during the conflict. - Bernama