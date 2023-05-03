Agong wants Kampung Orang Asli Kuala Boh to become model village

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his wish to see that Kampung Orang Asli (KOA) Kuala Boh here become a model village for other Orang Asli villages and settlements.

His Majesty said the village should be emulated due to its cleanliness and surrounding beauty, not to mention the harmony displayed by the community there.

“I also wish to remind the people, especially locals here, to continue to maintain harmony and friendship and not to be too political.

“We work on our lands to earn an income and those who work outside in Tanah Rata should remain working there to the best of your capability because it is not easy to find work now,” said His Majesty after a briefing on the improvement of telecommunications services at KOA Kuala Boh by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Also present was the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his happiness with MCMC’s plans regarding the improvement of telecommunications services in the area and hoped that more facilities and needs promised to the Orang Asli community could be fulfilled soon.

“I was informed that some houses will be built by the Pahang Islamic Religion and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) together with the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) and repair works on some houses in this area.

“We must complete everything that we can. I believe that efforts will be taken to provide the infrastructure, especially in relation to electricity, water and so on,” said His Majesty.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah witnessed the conversion to Islam of two Orang Asli women in the village, followed by a presentation of school supplies to Orang Asli children and a van to the residents there.

During the visit, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also treated the residents of KOA Kuala Boh with the ‘jemput jemput durian’, prepared by Tunku Azizah.

Earlier, MCMC chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Ali Hanafiah, in a briefing session, explained the interim substation project implemented by the commission with the industry at KOA Kuala Boh.

Mohd Ali said the temporary substation was constructed following complaints from local residents during His Majesty’s visit to the village on Jan 7 and following that, his team is currently in the midst of completing the KOA Kuala Boh Tower project for the convenience of residents to access communication services more smoothly.

The construction of a 76-metre-high tower using optical fibre which costs RM1.5 million will be enjoyed by more than 200 Orang Asli families, scheduled for completion this September. - Bernama