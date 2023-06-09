Agong wants Sabah Syarie judges to resolve Muslim cases fairly, promptly

KOTA KINABALU: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) today expressed hope that Syarie judges in Sabah can resolve all cases concerning Muslims fairly, efficiently and promptly.

His Majesty also hoped that the judges could fulfil their responsibilities diligently, particularly in addressing matters related to the Muslim community in the state.

“We are all aware that there have been complaints about delays in court decisions, whether in small or big cases, it should be a collective responsibility to ensure that all matters related to family affairs, inheritance, and Syariah laws are managed efficiently and promptly based on Syariah principles and elements,” stated Al-Sultan Abdullah while officiating the opening of Sabah State Syariah Court Complex today.

The construction of the four-story court complex at a cost of RM58.12 million was part of the 10th Malaysia Plan’s rolling plan and began on Nov 9, 2017, and was completed on July 22, 2021.

The complex includes a Syariah Court of Appeal courtroom, two Shariah High Court courtrooms, three Shariah Lower Court courtrooms, judges’ chambers, administrative offices, a reconciliation room, an information technology room, a library, a prayer room, a cafeteria, and a childcare centre.

Also present at the event were Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is in Sabah in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, also said the State Syariah Court Complex is a manifestation of the presence of Islamic administration in Sabah, following the enforcement of the Administration of Muslim Law Enactment in the state 46 years ago.

“This effort was initiated by previous leaders, including the former Governors, former Chief Ministers, responsible cabinet ministers, and previous muftis, as well as the current leadership,” said His Majesty.

It was on Dec 23, 1977, that the Sabah State Legislative Assembly passed the Administration of Muslim Law Enactment, which granted the Governor of Sabah the authority to establish Syariah Courts in the state.

Before leaving the complex, Al-Sultan Abdullah also signed the inauguration plaque and toured the facilities before taking commemorative photos with the court personnel.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are currently on the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour which began on Sept 3 and will end on Sept 13.

The tour starts in Tawau, Sabah and will conclude in Telok Melano, Sarawak, covering a distance of 2,154 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway connecting Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei. -Bernama