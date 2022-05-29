Agong wishes happy National Journalists Day to media practitioners

MELAKA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today wished a happy National Journalists Day (HAWANA) to all journalists and media practitioners, including retirees.

In a post on the official Istana Negara Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the commitment and dedication given by journalists and media practitioners in carrying out their duties.

This includes conveying information and reporting the latest and most accurate news through television, newspapers, radio or online portals.

“His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to journalists and media practitioners for sacrificing their time, energy, thoughts and personal safety regardless of the weather condition and situation in carrying out the task of obtaining information,” read the posting.

With the explosion of information on the Internet and social media, His Majesty advised journalists and media practitioners to always abide by the law and maintain journalism ethics as well as ensure integrity and accountability in every news report published.

“Although the government respects the principles of press freedom, all quarters, especially journalists and media practitioners, must have a sense of accountability in publishing news reports,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Describing journalists and media practitioners as unsung heroes, His Majesty said their role was crucial in the development of the country and in fostering unity among the people of various races and religions.

“His Majesty prays that journalists and media practitioners will always be blessed with continuous success and protected from any form of misfortune while carrying out their duties,” the posting read.

The HAWANA 2022 celebration themed ‘People’s Voice, National Aspiration’ will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here this afternoon.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists Day in commemoration of the first publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, which became the first media platform in Malaysia.

The inaugural HAWANA celebration themed ‘Championing the People, Building the Nation’ was held on April 11, 2018, at the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur and was attended by about 1,000 media practitioners from all over the country.

On Nov 30, 2021, the government agreed to retain May 29 as National Journalists Day. — Bernama